HALL (nee Horner)
Susan Joyce
(former teacher at
St Hilda's RC High School) Suddenly but peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Tuesday, 28th May, 2019, Joyce, aged 72 years, devoted wife and best friend of 60 years to Frank, loving sister to Kathleen, Pamela and Christine, adored aunt to Michael and Christopher. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Joyce's funeral cortege will leave from her own home, on Friday, 14th June at 10-45 a.m. for service and interment at St John the Evangelist Church, Worsthorne. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Marie Curie and , c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 7, 2019
