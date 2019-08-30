|
|
|
Fifield Susan Elizabeth On Thursday 22nd August 2019, peacefully, Sue, aged 71 years.
The beloved wife of the
late Gordon, dear mum of
Jan and Mark and loving
step-mum to Sandra.
A dear mother-in-law,
devoted grandma and great grandma, also a dear sister,
sister-in-law and auntie.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Burnley Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th September 2019
at 2.20pm.
Flowers welcome
or donations, if desired,
to Cancer Research UK c/o
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service,
230 Colne Road, Burnley,
BB10 1DY
Tel 01282 831854
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 30, 2019