Hartley Foulds
230 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1DY
01282 831854
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
14:15
Burnley Crematorium
Susan Fifield Notice
Fifield Susan Elizabeth On Thursday 22nd August 2019, peacefully, Sue, aged 71 years.
The beloved wife of the
late Gordon, dear mum of
Jan and Mark and loving
step-mum to Sandra.
A dear mother-in-law,
devoted grandma and great grandma, also a dear sister,
sister-in-law and auntie.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Burnley Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th September 2019
at 2.20pm.
Flowers welcome
or donations, if desired,
to Cancer Research UK c/o
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service,
230 Colne Road, Burnley,
BB10 1DY
Tel 01282 831854
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 30, 2019
