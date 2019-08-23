|
|
|
HARRISON Stuart On Wednesday 14th
August 2019, Stuart sadly
passed away with his
family by his side, aged 83 years.
Beloved husband and best friend
of Sheila, loving dad of Andrea
and Stephanie, father in law of
Simon and Neil, grandad of
Martin, Philip, Andrew, Michaela
and Elisha and great grandad
of Callam, Katie and Charlie.
A funeral service and cremation
will be held today Friday 23rd
August 2019 at 10.40am at
Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired are being
gratefully received for Diabetes UK
or Kidney Research UK c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral
Service, Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 23, 2019