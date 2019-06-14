|
|
|
Vaughan Steven Robert
(Stevie) Christine, Kelly, Robert and Nicky would like to give a heartfelt thank you to all the family, friends, neighbours and work colleagues during this very difficult time, also for all the kind messages, cards and for being with them on the day. Thank you to Fr. Kevin for his comforting words during the service and finally to everyone at Alderson and Horan for their compassion and for arranging such a dignified service.
Published in Burnley Express on June 14, 2019
