Notice

Steven Vaughan Notice
VAUGHAN Steven Robert
(Stevie) Peacefully in the Royal Preston Hospital, on May 27th, 2019, with his loving family by his side, Steven, aged 71 years, the deeply loved and devoted husband of Christine (Chrissy), much loved and devoted dad of Kelly, Robert and Nicky, dear father in law to James, Sabina and Ron, cherished grandad to Lucca, Jackson and Cooper, dear brother to David, Phil and Ronnie, also a loved brother in law, uncle and respected friend of many. Service will be held at St John the Baptist RC Church, Ivy Street, Burnley, followed by interment at All Souls Cemetery, Wheatley Lane, Barrowford at a time to be confirmed. There will be flowers or donations if desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services,
128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 31, 2019
