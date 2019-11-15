|
Kershaw Steven Wayne Peacefully at his home on November 9th 2019, after a long illness, and with his loving family by his side, Steven aged 60 years.
The deeply loved husband of Alison, much loved dad of Stephen, Gerry and Lizzy, precious son of Agnes and the late Billy, loved brother to Kerry and Frances, also a dear brother in law, uncle and wonderful friend who will be greatly missed, especially by Ben, Michael, Rhiannon and Dylan. Funeral details at a time to confirmed. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 15, 2019