Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Kershaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Kershaw

Notice Condolences

Steven Kershaw Notice
Kershaw Steven Wayne Peacefully at his home on November 9th 2019, after a long illness, and with his loving family by his side, Steven aged 60 years.
The deeply loved husband of Alison, much loved dad of Stephen, Gerry and Lizzy, precious son of Agnes and the late Billy, loved brother to Kerry and Frances, also a dear brother in law, uncle and wonderful friend who will be greatly missed, especially by Ben, Michael, Rhiannon and Dylan. Funeral details at a time to confirmed. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -