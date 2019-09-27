|
|
|
Trundle Stephen Stephen's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for the British Heart Foundation and Pendleside Hospice. Special thanks to everyone who attended Stephen's funeral and to Fr Kevin Tierney and Fr Emanuel Ugwuoke for their comforting words and service. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their professional and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 27, 2019