Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:15
St John the Baptist RC Church
Ivy Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Trundle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Trundle

Notice Condolences

Stephen Trundle Notice
TRUNDLE Stephen James Luke Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Stephen, who passed away suddenly in Germany on September 8th, 2019, aged 39 years, loving husband of Ewa, most precious and doting son of Liz and Tommy, dearest step son to Willy Harbour, grandson of Albert and Margaret Trundle and the late Edith and Ken Chadwick, dear brother of Megan, also a very special uncle, nephew, cousin and wonderful friend of many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Stephen's funeral cortege will leave from his parents' home on Tuesday, 24th September at
9-45 a.m. for Requiem Mass in
St John the Baptist RC Church, Ivy Street at 10-15 a.m. followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery. Flowers welcome or donations if so desired are being received for British Heart Foundation or Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now