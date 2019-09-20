TRUNDLE Stephen James Luke Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Stephen, who passed away suddenly in Germany on September 8th, 2019, aged 39 years, loving husband of Ewa, most precious and doting son of Liz and Tommy, dearest step son to Willy Harbour, grandson of Albert and Margaret Trundle and the late Edith and Ken Chadwick, dear brother of Megan, also a very special uncle, nephew, cousin and wonderful friend of many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Stephen's funeral cortege will leave from his parents' home on Tuesday, 24th September at

9-45 a.m. for Requiem Mass in

St John the Baptist RC Church, Ivy Street at 10-15 a.m. followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery. Flowers welcome or donations if so desired are being received for British Heart Foundation or Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452. Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 20, 2019