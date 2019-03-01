Home

Langshaws Funeral Service
103a King Street
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 9SW
01254 824529
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:30
Burnley Crematorium
Stephen Townley Notice
Townley Stephen Brent It is with great sadness, that the family
of Stephen Brent Townley announce his passing on
Saturday 23rd February 2019
at the age of 55 years.
Stephen will be lovingly remembered by his wife Julie, father Barry and mother Lesley.

Stephen was a proud father and grandfather to Georgina, Mikey, Harvey, Ollie, Jude and Ezra and step dad and grandad to Annie, Ste, Miley and Lana.
He will be fondly remembered by his brother and family Mark and Sharon and Jenna.
And a good friend to all his colleagues at Rolls Royce.
Loving dad to Doris (family pet).
The Funeral will take place on Wednesday 6th March at
Burnley Crematorium at 10:40am. Family flowers only please, donations may be made in memory of Stephen to Cancer Research c/o and all enquiries to
Langshaws Funeral Service,
103 King Street,
Whalley, BB7 9SW
Tel 01254 824529
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 1, 2019
