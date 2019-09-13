Home

Large Stanley Lloyd Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on September 8th, 2019, with his loving family by his side, Stan, aged 77 years, the dearly beloved husband of the late Helen, much loved and treasured dad of Gary and Robert, dear father in law to Nicola and Sam, a very special grandad and great grandad, dearest brother of the late Margaret, also a dear brother in law, uncle and great friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Stan's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Monday, 16th September at 3-10 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3-40 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Parkinson's Disease UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 13, 2019
