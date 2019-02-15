|
Codling Stanley Walter Stanley's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Cancer Research UK.
Special thanks to the staff on the Respiratory Ward at the Royal Blackburn Hospital for the loving care and attention shown to Stanley. Thank you to Peter Goulding for his comforting words and service, and finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their professional care and services.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 15, 2019
