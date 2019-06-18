Vicary (nee Williams)

Shirley Ann (SRN) Peacefully at home on June 13th 2019, after a short illness, and with her loving family by her side, Shirley aged 50 years. The dearly loved and devoted wife and best friend of David, most precious mum to Declan, Eleanor and Luke, much loved daughter of Lily and the late Brian, dearest daughter in law to Jamila and Rodney Taylor,

a very special sister of Philip, Charise and Maria; also a dear sister in law, doting and cool auntie and a wonderful friend and nurse who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Shirley's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Friday, 21st June at 1-10pm for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 1-40pm. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to Macmillan Cancer Support or the Chemotherapy Unit at Burnley General Hospital, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.