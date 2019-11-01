|
|
|
THORNTON Sean Peacefully in Pendleside Hospice on Friday, 25th October, 2019, Sean, aged 59 years, loving and devoted husband to Jadranka, much loved dad to Kyle and Damian, loving grandfather, caring son to Kathleen and David and the late Derek, loved brother to Sharon, Michael and Caroline.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Sean's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Wednesday, 6th November at 11-30 a.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium, 12 noon. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 1, 2019