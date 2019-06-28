|
|
|
BISPHAM Sean
(Pryme Bizzy) Peacefully on
Tuesday 18th June 2019,
at Wakefield Hospice,
Sean, aged 48 years.
Loving son of Bernard and Maureen, beloved husband of Fezana, also a much loved brother, brother in law, uncle and
good friend to many.
A 1.40 pm funeral service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium on
Tuesday 2nd July.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Sean may be made to Wakefield Hospice.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare
32 Colne Rd Burnley BB10 1LG
Tel 426146
Published in Burnley Express on June 28, 2019