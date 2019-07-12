|
|
|
TULLOCH SARAH On Monday 8th July,
peacefully at home in the loving care of her family, Sarah Tulloch, Lochanhead, Dumfries and formerly of Sycamore Close, Burnley.
Dearly loved wife of the late William, beloved mother of Caroline, June, Alison, John and Brian. Much loved mother-in-law to Michael and Alan.
Cherished grandma of 13.
Sadly missed by all.
Funeral will be held on
Tuesday 16th July at 2pm at Roucan Loch Crematorium, Dumfries, to which all friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, for
Marie Curie (nurses) Cancer Care and District Nurses (Dumfries) will be accepted at the crematorium or by post to: D.G. Lockhart, Funeral Directors, 66 High Street, Dalbeattie, DG5 4AA.
Published in Burnley Express on July 12, 2019