Rickwood Sarah Mary
(Sadie) Peacefully at her daughters home on July 8th, 2019, with her loving family by her side, and fortified by the rites of Holy Mother Church, Sarah, aged 70 years, loving wife of Eddie, treasured mum of Maggie, Eddie, Robert, Iris, Keith and the late Sarah, also a dear mother in law, cherished grandma and great grandma, dearly loved sister, sister in law, auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Sarah's funeral cortege will leave from her daughters home on Friday, 19th July at 12-45 p.m. for service and at Burnley Cemetery at 1 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to British Lung Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Published in Burnley Express on July 12, 2019