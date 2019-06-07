|
Lalor Sarah "Sally" Passed away peacefully on Friday, 31st May, 2019, and with her loving family by her side, Sally, aged 83 years, the most beloved wife of the late Seamus, loving mum to Colm, Cathy, Siobhan and Carol, dear mother in law to Janet, Jimmy, Roger and Paul, very proud nana to James, Aaron, Abbie, Lloyd, Kiera and the late Amy, dearest sister, auntie and friend to many who will be sadly missed. R.I.P. The family have requested everyone wear a touch green. Sally will be received into St Mary's RC Church on Wednesday, 12th June at 6 p.m. for evening reception, followed by Requiem Mass on Thursday, 13th at 10 a.m. interment will take place at Burnley Cemetery at 11-15 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
