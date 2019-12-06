|
PARKER (nee Blackburn)
Sandra Passed away peacefully in Dove Court Nursing Home, on 29th November, 2019, aged 72 years, the dearly loved partner of the late Vaughan, very special and loved mum of Victoria and Anthony, dear step mother to Christopher and Sonia, also a dear mother in law, cherished grandma, dear sister, sister in law, auntie and lovely friend. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Sandra's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Thursday, 12th December at
10-30a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Dove Court Nursing Home, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 6, 2019