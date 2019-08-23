|
|
|
WHITTAKER ROY (Sen) Son of
Frank & Bessie previously of Haslingden, Ewood Bridge and Helmshore,
Roy passed away on
Tuesday 13th August 2019
at Royal Blackburn Hospital
aged 91 years, darling husband
and best friend of Jo, dearly loved father of Margaret, Raymond, the late Philip, the late Olwen, Paul, Stephen, Clarke, Roy, Tamara, Amanda and Andrew, much loved Grandad and Great Grandad, respected musician and friend who will be sadly missed by many in England and Northern Ireland.
Funeral service will be held at Haslingden Methodist Church, Manchester Road, Haslingden
on Friday 30th August 2019 at 12.30pm followed by interment
at Haslingden Cemetery.
Family flowers only please
or donations if desired to
Help For Heroes c/o
and all enquiries to
Johnson, Durning and Woods Funeral Service,
8 Pleasant Street,
Haslingden, Rossendale,
Lancashire BB4 5LG.
Tel: 01706-214498.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 23, 2019