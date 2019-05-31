Resources More Obituaries for Roy Sagar Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Roy Sagar

Notice SAGAR Roy The family of the late Roy would like to express their sincere thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for the tremendous support and kindness they have received during this very difficult time, also for all the kind messages, cards, flowers, donations and for being with them on the day. A special thank you to all staff at Blackpool Victoria and Preston Royal Hospitals, to the wonderful staff at Pendleside Hospice and to Father Kevin for his comforting service. Finally thank you to all the staff at Alderson and Horan for their comforting arrangements. Published in Burnley Express on May 31, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices