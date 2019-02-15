|
Bolt Roy Passed away in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on Thursday, 31st January, 2019, Roy, aged 78 years, a dearly loved husband and a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be sadly missed. Roy's funeral service and committal will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday, 20th February at
10 a.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 15, 2019
