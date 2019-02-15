Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Bolt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Bolt

Notice Condolences

Roy Bolt Notice
Bolt Roy Passed away in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on Thursday, 31st January, 2019, Roy, aged 78 years, a dearly loved husband and a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be sadly missed. Roy's funeral service and committal will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday, 20th February at
10 a.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now