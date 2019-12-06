Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Ronnie Harrison

Ronnie Harrison Notice
HARRISON Ronnie Passed away peacefully but suddenly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Monday, 2nd December, 2019, Ron, aged 81 years, the beloved husband of the late Brenda, special and caring dad to Tina, Beverley, Mark, Lesley and Wayne, proud grandad, great grandad, brother and friend to many who will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Ron's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Monday, 16th December at 10a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-30 a.m.
Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services,
128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 6, 2019
