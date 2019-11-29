|
Whittaker Ronald Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Wednesday, 20th November, 2019, Ronnie, aged 86 years, dearly beloved husband to Pat, much loved dad to Paul, Karen and Andrea, cherished grandad and great grandad, a true gentleman who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Ronnie's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Tuesday, 3rd December at 11-30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at St John's RC Church, Ivy St at 12 noon, followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium, 1-30 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 29, 2019