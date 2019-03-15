|
RYAN ROLAND At home on Monday 11th March following a short illness,
Roland
aged 85 years.
The dearly loved husband of Muriel, a dear brother of Agnes, uncle to many
and a special friend of John.
A 1.30 pm funeral service will be held at Burnley Cemetery Chapel followed by a 2.00pm burial on
Thursday 21 st March.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Roland may be made to the British Heart Foundation and Prostrate Cancer.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare
32 Colne Rd
Burnley Tel 426146
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 15, 2019
