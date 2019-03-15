Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Burnley
32 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1LG
01282 426 146
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
13:30
Burnley Cemetery Chapel
Burial
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
14:00
Burnley Cemetery Chapel
Roland Ryan Notice
RYAN ROLAND At home on Monday 11th March following a short illness,
Roland
aged 85 years.
The dearly loved husband of Muriel, a dear brother of Agnes, uncle to many
and a special friend of John.
A 1.30 pm funeral service will be held at Burnley Cemetery Chapel followed by a 2.00pm burial on
Thursday 21 st March.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Roland may be made to the British Heart Foundation and Prostrate Cancer.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare
32 Colne Rd
Burnley Tel 426146
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 15, 2019
