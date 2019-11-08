|
|
|
HOWARTH Rodney Patricia and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Pendleside Hospice in memory of Rodney. Special thanks to the family doctors, District Nurses Team, Majestic Carers and Pendleside Hospice for the loving care and attention shown to Rodney.
Thank you to Katy Carmichael for her comforting words and service and to Alderson and Horan for their support and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 8, 2019