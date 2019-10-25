Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Rodney Howarth

Rodney Howarth Notice
HOWARTH Rodney Sadly in his own home with his loving family by his side, Rod, aged 72 years, beloved husband to Pat, much loved dad to Lee and Graham, father in law to Sam, cherished grandad to Rebecca, Evan, Oliver and Ava, loving cousin to Christine and Jacqueline, a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Rod's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Wednesday,
30th October at 2-30 p.m. followed by service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3 p.m.
Family flowers only or donations
if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services,
128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 25, 2019
