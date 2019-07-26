GRIFFITHS Rodney William

(Griff) Suddenly at his home on July 18th , 2019 and with his loving wife and best friend Lorraine by his side, Griff, aged 42 years, the dearly loved and treasured dad of Ellie-Rose, dear step father to Cassie and Ricky, cherished grandad of Elsie-Jai and Everlee-Rose, a very precious son of Barry and Carol, dearest step son to Caroline, very special brother of Craig and Callum, also a fond uncle and respected and greatly loved friend of many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Griff's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Friday, 2nd August at 1-15 p.m. for service in All Saints with St John the Baptist Church at

1-30 p.m. followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Help for Heroes and Veterans Society, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452. Published in Burnley Express on July 26, 2019