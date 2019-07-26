Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
13:15
his home
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
13:30
All Saints with St John the Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Griffiths
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Griffiths

Notice Condolences

Rodney Griffiths Notice
GRIFFITHS Rodney William
(Griff) Suddenly at his home on July 18th , 2019 and with his loving wife and best friend Lorraine by his side, Griff, aged 42 years, the dearly loved and treasured dad of Ellie-Rose, dear step father to Cassie and Ricky, cherished grandad of Elsie-Jai and Everlee-Rose, a very precious son of Barry and Carol, dearest step son to Caroline, very special brother of Craig and Callum, also a fond uncle and respected and greatly loved friend of many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Griff's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Friday, 2nd August at 1-15 p.m. for service in All Saints with St John the Baptist Church at
1-30 p.m. followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Help for Heroes and Veterans Society, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now