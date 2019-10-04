|
FULLER ROD Rod passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of September 30th,
after a courageous battle.
Beloved by his wife Stella and his children Mandie, Julie, Chris, Karen and Kier. A loving grandad, great grandad, uncle, cousin, father in law and friend to so many. Proud retired Crew Chief of
617 Dambuster Squadron,
RAF. PER ARDUA AD ASTRA Roddy. The funeral service will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday October 9th
at 3.40pm.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Burnley, Tel: 01282 426146
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 4, 2019