Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rod Fuller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rod Fuller

Notice Condolences

Rod Fuller Notice
FULLER ROD Rod passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of September 30th,
after a courageous battle.
Beloved by his wife Stella and his children Mandie, Julie, Chris, Karen and Kier. A loving grandad, great grandad, uncle, cousin, father in law and friend to so many. Proud retired Crew Chief of
617 Dambuster Squadron,
RAF. PER ARDUA AD ASTRA Roddy. The funeral service will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday October 9th
at 3.40pm.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Burnley, Tel: 01282 426146
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.