Mclaney Robert Stephen Robert's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Pendleside Hospice and Bloodwise. Special thanks to all the doctors and nurses of Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Manchester Royal Infirmary and the Royal Blackburn Hospital for the loving care and attention shown to Robert. Thank you to Katy Carmichael for her comforting words and service, and finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their caring support and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on July 5, 2019