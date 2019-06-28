|
McLANEY
Robert Stephen Peacefully in Pendleside Hospice on 21st June 2019, after a long brave fight against illness, Robert aged 29 years. A precious son of Stephen and Karon, a very special brother to Danny, Liam and Shaun, a dear brother in law, fun loving uncle of Conor; also a dearly loved nephew, cousin and much loved friend of many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Robert's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Monday, 1st July at 2pm for service and interment at Burnley Cemetery at 2-30pm. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452
