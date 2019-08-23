Home

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
Burnley Crematorium
Robert McIlroy Notice
McILROY
Robert James Edward (Bob) On Thursday August 15th 2019 following a short illness and with his loving family at his side, Bob McIlroy passed away peacefully aged 84 years.
Bob was the dearly beloved husband of the late Patricia, much loved dad of Andrew and Alyson, dear father-in-law of Chris and David and treasured grandpa of Alex, Joe and Eliza.

His funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Thursday August 29th at 1.40pm. Family flowers only please, however, donations in loving remembrance of Bob will be most gratefully accepted on behalf of the R.N.L.I.

Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 23, 2019
