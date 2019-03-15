|
Hyde Robert (Bob) Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on Sunday, 10th March, 2019, Bob, aged 84 years, the loving husband of the late Bridget Hyde, father of Andrew and Patricia, dear grandad of Jane, Emma and Alisha and great grandad of Daniel and Ashley, father in law of Paul and Sharon. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Bob's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Tuesday, 19th March at
9-40 a.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium, 10 a.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 15, 2019
