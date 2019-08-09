|
FEGAN Robert
Treasured Memories
of a Much Loved
Husband and Dad,
Fell Asleep August 13th, 1985.
Listen a while,
Wherever you are,
In the land of 'Forever',
'Neath A Bright Shining Star.
Where mortals can't dwell,
But their spirits do shine,
For there's one who is there,
A loved one of Mine.
Can you tell him I miss him,
Though it's long ago,
And I'll never forget him,
Though years come and go.
Hush a while, whilst I ponder,
My memories today,
For it's near to the time,
When he went far away.
All our Love Always and Forever.
From your Loving Wife Jean, Daughters Christine,
Jeanette - Roberta and Linda.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 9, 2019