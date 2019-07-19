|
Entwistle Robert Former player of
Lancashire, Cumberland &
Burnley Cricket Club's
Suddenly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on July 11th, 2019, Robert, aged 77 years, the dearly beloved son of the late Robert and Hannah, very special brother of Kathleen and David, dear brother in law to Bernard and Corrine, fond uncle to Joanne, Kathryn, Mark and Christopher, also a dearly loved great uncle, cousin and respected friend of many who will be sadly missed. Robert's service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Thursday, 29th August at 12 noon. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Vision 21 - Gloucestershire, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 19, 2019