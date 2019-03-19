Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
15:30
Burnley Crematorium
Robert Corteen Notice
CORTEEN Robert William
(Bob) Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on March 11th, 2019, Bob, aged 85 years, the dearly loved of Eleanor, much loved and treasured dad of Gary, Helen, James and the late Robert and Andrea, dearest father in law to Lorraine, a very special grandad and great grandad, dear brother, brother in law, uncle and wonderful friend of many who will be sadly missed. Bob's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Monday, 25th March at 3-15 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3-40 p.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 19, 2019
