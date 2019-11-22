|
BLAKEBOROUGH Robert
(Bob) Suddenly but peacefully at his home on 14th November 2019,
Bob, aged 75 years, of Read.
The devoted and much loved husband of Carole,
loving dad of Amanda and her husband Iain, loved step-dad of Carl and his wife Louise and Angela and her husband Richard, cherished granddad of
Robyn, Rohan, Chloe, Hannah, Charlie and Jack.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday 27th November at 11.30. Family flowers only by request, donations may be made
in memory of Bob on behalf of Pendleside Hospice or Age UK c/o www.champfunerals.com/
obituaries
Enquiries:
Champ Funeral Services,
Bank House, Clayton-le-Moors
BB5 5DY
tel: 01254 390731
[email protected]
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 22, 2019