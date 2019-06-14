|
|
|
Duerden Rita On 3rd June, 2019, Rita, loving wife and soulmate of the late John for 64 years, died peacefully at the Hospital Trueta in Girona surrounded by her family. Cherished mother of Elaine, mother-in-law of John, adored grandmother of Joseph and Samuel, grandmother-in-law of Crystal, a much-loved sister of Stella, sister-in-law of Pam and loving Aunt. Rita was truly loved and will be missed by many and her memory will always remain in our hearts. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday, 20th, 2019 at 10-45 am at St. John's RC Church, Ivy Street. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to Cancer Research, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 14, 2019
