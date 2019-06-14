Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Duerden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Duerden

Notice Condolences

Rita Duerden Notice
Duerden Rita On 3rd June, 2019, Rita, loving wife and soulmate of the late John for 64 years, died peacefully at the Hospital Trueta in Girona surrounded by her family. Cherished mother of Elaine, mother-in-law of John, adored grandmother of Joseph and Samuel, grandmother-in-law of Crystal, a much-loved sister of Stella, sister-in-law of Pam and loving Aunt. Rita was truly loved and will be missed by many and her memory will always remain in our hearts. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday, 20th, 2019 at 10-45 am at St. John's RC Church, Ivy Street. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to Cancer Research, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now