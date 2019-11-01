|
STEVENS Richard Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on October 23rd, 2019, Richard, aged 89 years, dearly beloved husband to the late Audrey, much loved father to Andrew and David, dear father in law to Beverley and John, very special grandad to Naomi, Joseph, Rachel and Hannah, a loving brother to Joan and a dear cousin and friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Richard's funeral cortege will leave from his sons home on Thursday, 7th November at 10-15 a.m. for service in St Matthew's Church at
10-30 a.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at
11-20 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Alzheimer's Society, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 1, 2019