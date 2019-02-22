Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holgate Funeral Services
The Old Schoolmasters House
Burnley, Lancashire BB12 9EE
01282 616788
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
13:30
St Anne's Church
Fence
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
14:30
Wheatley Lane Inghamite Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Spurin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Spurin

Notice Condolences

Richard Spurin Notice
CANON
RICHARD SPURIN On Sunday 17th February,
Richard aged 90 years
died peacefully at
Heather Grange Nursing Home.
Much loved husband,
dad and grandad.
Funeral service to be held at
St Anne's Church, Fence on
Tuesday 26th February at 1.30pm, followed by a burial in the graveyard at Wheatley Lane Inghamite Church at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations will be gratefully received on behalf of
Building Bridges, Burnley.
Enquiries to
Holgate Funeral Services,
The Old Schoolmaster's House,
St Anne's Church, Fence,
BB12 9EE. Tel. 01282 616788.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices