CANON
RICHARD SPURIN On Sunday 17th February,
Richard aged 90 years
died peacefully at
Heather Grange Nursing Home.
Much loved husband,
dad and grandad.
Funeral service to be held at
St Anne's Church, Fence on
Tuesday 26th February at 1.30pm, followed by a burial in the graveyard at Wheatley Lane Inghamite Church at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations will be gratefully received on behalf of
Building Bridges, Burnley.
Enquiries to
Holgate Funeral Services,
The Old Schoolmaster's House,
St Anne's Church, Fence,
BB12 9EE. Tel. 01282 616788.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 22, 2019
