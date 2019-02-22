|
DENNEY Richard Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on Wednesday, 13th February, 2019, Richard, aged 78 years, beloved husband to the late Mary, much loved dad to Denise, Gillian, the late Richard and Roland, father in law to Clifford and Neil, cherished grandad and great grandad. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Richard's funeral cortege will leave from his daughters home on Tuesday, 26th February at 11 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 11-20 a.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for Alzheimer's Society, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 22, 2019
