Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
09:30
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00
Burnley Crematorium,
Raymond Francis Notice
FRANCIS Raymond Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, 16th September, 2019, and with his carers by his side, Raymond, aged 71 years, a dearly loved character who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Raymond's funeral cortege will leave from Oakmount House on Thursday, 26th September at 9-40 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10 a.m. Donations are being received for British Lung Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 20, 2019
