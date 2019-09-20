|
FRANCIS Raymond Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, 16th September, 2019, and with his carers by his side, Raymond, aged 71 years, a dearly loved character who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Raymond's funeral cortege will leave from Oakmount House on Thursday, 26th September at 9-40 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10 a.m. Donations are being received for British Lung Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 20, 2019