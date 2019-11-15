|
|
|
CHEW Raymond On Sunday November 10th 2019 at home and with his loving family at his side, Raymond Chew, passed away peacefully, aged 76 years.
Ray was the devoted husband of Carol, much loved dad of James, Jonathan, Gavin & Tammy, treasured grandad of Laura, Joshua, Sophie, Jessica, Thomas & Leah and a very dear father-in-law, brother and uncle.
His funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on
Tuesday November 19th at 2.30pm. Flowers and enquiries please to Bertwistle's Funeral Service, 46 Burnley Road, Padiham. Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 15, 2019