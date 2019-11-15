Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bertwistle's Funeral Services (Padiham)
46 Burnley Road
Padiham, Lancashire BB12 8BN
01282 771628
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Chew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Chew

Notice Condolences

Raymond Chew Notice
CHEW Raymond On Sunday November 10th 2019 at home and with his loving family at his side, Raymond Chew, passed away peacefully, aged 76 years.
Ray was the devoted husband of Carol, much loved dad of James, Jonathan, Gavin & Tammy, treasured grandad of Laura, Joshua, Sophie, Jessica, Thomas & Leah and a very dear father-in-law, brother and uncle.
His funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on
Tuesday November 19th at 2.30pm. Flowers and enquiries please to Bertwistle's Funeral Service, 46 Burnley Road, Padiham. Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -