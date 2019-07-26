|
|
|
GREENWELL RALPH WILLIAM On July 11th 2019,
Ralph passed away peacefully
at his home, aged 84 years.
Loving husband to Sheila,
much loved father of Mathew and Peter, father in law to Lynn and Dee, proud grandad of Courtney, Rachel and William, cherished brother of Rodney, Jill and Judy also a dear friend to many.
The funeral service will take
place at 11.20am on
Thursday 1st August 2019
at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations in memory of
Ralph may be made to the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Burnley
Tel: 01282 426146
Published in Burnley Express on July 26, 2019