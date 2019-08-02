Home

DR P K GUHA Prosanto
Kumar Guha passed away on Tuesday 30th July 2019 at
Blackburn Royal Hospital.
Dr Guha worked in the
Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department at Burnley General Hospital from 1960 and as a
GP from 1969 as a partner with
Dr Flynn, Dr Roll & Mrs Roll in Nelson, later taking over the practice until retirement in 2000. Dr Guha was a member of Colne Golf Club Seniors winning trophies and prizes until his ailments curtailed him playing golf.
He is survived by his son
Ronen and his daughter Anita.
A Remembrance Assembly will be held later this month,
details to follow.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 2, 2019
