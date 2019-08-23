Home

Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
14:30
St Thomas a Becket Church
Philip Lockwood Notice
Lockwood Philip Of Ramsey Cambs and formerly of Hapton died peacefully at home on Monday August 19th 2019,
aged 77 years.
Dearly loved husband of Asha, dad to Vicky & Rebecca & grandad to Charlotte, James, Thomas & Georgia. Funeral service at St Thomas a Becket Church Ramsey on Monday September 2nd at 2.30pm followed by interment at Bury Cemetery. Flowers or donations for "Head to toe charity" may be sent c/o
Easton & Cook Independent Funeral Service 2b Harding Way
St Ives Cambs PE27 3WR
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 23, 2019
