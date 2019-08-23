|
Lockwood Philip Of Ramsey Cambs and formerly of Hapton died peacefully at home on Monday August 19th 2019,
aged 77 years.
Dearly loved husband of Asha, dad to Vicky & Rebecca & grandad to Charlotte, James, Thomas & Georgia. Funeral service at St Thomas a Becket Church Ramsey on Monday September 2nd at 2.30pm followed by interment at Bury Cemetery. Flowers or donations for "Head to toe charity" may be sent c/o
Easton & Cook Independent Funeral Service 2b Harding Way
St Ives Cambs PE27 3WR
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 23, 2019