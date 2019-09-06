Home

Peter Wyld Notice
WYLD Peter Peter's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their cards of condolence, kind expressions of sympathy and donations received for Ward C6 at the Royal Blackburn Hospital following their sad loss. Thank you to all the staff on Ward C6 and to the Macmillan Nurses for their excellent care of Peter. Finally, thank you to Fr. Roger Parker for his comforting words and service and to Alderson and Horan for their dignified and professional arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 6, 2019
