Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:15
Burnley Crematorium
Peter Wyld

Peter Wyld Notice
WYLD Peter Passed away suddenly after a very short illness in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Friday, 16th August, 2019, Peter, aged 78 years, the beloved husband of the late Clara, amazing dad to Beverley, Steven and Andrew, father in law to Andy and Kevan, proud grandad to Samantha, Sarah and Paul and a proudest great grandad to Luke. Peter will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Peter's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Friday, 30th August at 11 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 11-20 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired for Ward C6 at the Royal Blackburn Hospital (cheques payable to East Lancs Trust), c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 23, 2019
