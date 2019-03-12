|
|
|
STEPHENSON Peter John Passed away peacefully
on Tuesday 5th March 2019,
Peter aged 72 years.
Loving husband of the late Pauline, devoted dad of Katrina and
the late Mark, and an amazing
grandad and great grandad.
A 1.00 pm funeral service will be held at St Matthews Church Burnley prior to 2.00 pm, interment at Burnley Cemetery
on Wednesday 20th March.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Peter may be made to Pendleside Hospice.
All enquiries
Co-op Funeralcare,
32 Colne Rd, Burnley.
Tel 426146
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 12, 2019
