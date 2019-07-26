|
NICHOLSON Peter Passed away peacefully in the Royal Preston Hospital and on Monday, 15th July, 2019, with his loving family by his side, Peter, aged 87 years, the most beloved husband of the late Jean, caring dad to Pauline, Philip and Valerie, proud grandad to Jack, Anthony and Emily, dear brother to David and the late Pamela, also a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. Peter's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Monday, 29th July at 2 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 2-20 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Lancashire Wildlife Trust, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 26, 2019