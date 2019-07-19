Home

Fred Hamer Funeral Services - Burnley (Burnley)
183-187 Briercliffe Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1UY
01282 438866
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
13:30
Burnley Crematorium
Peter Mawdsley Notice
MAWDSLEY Peter Pete passed away in hospital on July 6th, aged 77, with his beloved and loving wife Ann by his side.
It was after a long illness,
fought with stoicism, defiance
and determination.
He was a dear stepfather to
Vicki and Michael and Cathy and Craig, a devoted and proud Grandad Pete to Milly, Amy and Isabel and a good friend to many.

He will be sadly missed.

Pete's service and cremation will be at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday July 24th at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Stroke Association and Lowerhouse Cricket Club
c/o and all enquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Service
183-187 Briercliffe Rd Burnley
Tel. 01282 438866
Published in Burnley Express on July 19, 2019
